Al-Mishri says Head of Presidential Council’s Ghadames invitation “was wrong”

The Head of the High Council of State, Khalid Al-Mishri, said in an interview with Libya Al-Ahrar TV Channel that if elections cannot be held due to the presence of two governments, the executive authority will be unified under a new authority that aims to hold elections, pointing out that the Presidential Council’s Head Mohammed Menfi “tried but made a mistake in inviting the HCS and the House of Representatives for a tripartite meeting in Ghadames.

Al-Mishri indicated that the Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah “will fight to prevent any step that leads to holding elections,” calling on Dbeibah to engage in a public debate with him. He also expected that the presidential and parliamentary elections would be held in August or September 2023.

The Head of the HCS said the constitutional document, which is yet be issued, would require officials to resign if they run for the presidential elections.

Al-Mishri and the Speaker of the House of Representatives Aqila Saleh announced from Cairo last Thursday their agreement to do everything necessary to reach elections as soon as possible.