Operation Irini publishes activities’ stats off Libya’s coast since March 2020

The European Union’s (EU) naval operation “Irini” published the results of its activities since its launch on March 31, 2020, to implement the arms embargo imposed on Libya based on UN Security Council resolutions.

Since its launch, Operation EUNAVFOR MED Irini has boarded and inspected 25 suspect vessels. On three occasions, it seized the cargos assessed to be in violation of the UN arms embargo and diverted the vessels to a port of an EU Member State.

“One flag State (Turkey) has denied the consent to board and inspect suspect vessels on nine occasions. Operation IRINI has also investigated 8,146 merchant vessels through request of information via radio calls (hailing) and visited 420 vessels upon their Masters’ consent (so-called friendly approaches).” Irini said in its report.

Irini said it had investigated 1,085 suspect flights, 25 airports and 16 ports, and provided 41 special reports to the UN Panel of Expert on Libya, most of which referred to violations or possible violations of the arms embargo and oil smuggling activities in the West and in the East of the Country.

“Through the embedded Crime Information Cell, the operation issued to the relevant Law Enforcement agencies 75 recommendations for inspection of suspect vessels in EU Member States’ ports, 57 of which were conducted.” The report says.

Operation Irini was launched after “Berlin Conference I”, as a naval operation that focused on implementing the arms embargo imposed by the United Nations on Libya.