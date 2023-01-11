Libya’s High Council of State to review constitutional document next week

The Head of the High Council of State (HCS) Khalid Al-Mishri, reviewed on Wednesday with the heads of HCS committees the constitutional document that was agreed upon in principle with the Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives (HoR) in Cairo.

The attendees agreed to hold a consultative session for the HCS early next week to look into the constitutional document, provided that it is presented for voting in a plenary session afterwards.

Meanwhile, the HCS denied that any of its members had communicated with any party about the conditions elections’ candidacy, stressing that “the legal texts are general and abstract,” in response to news saying Al-Mishri mandated an HCS member to talk to Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi into withdrawing from candidacy for Libya’s presidential elections when they are held in return for an amnesty and a safe corridor out of Libya.

In Cairo on January 05, HoR Speaker and Al-Mishri issued a joint statement agreeing on a roadmap that’ll be announced later for finishing electoral procedures, unifying state institutions and resolving other entanglements.