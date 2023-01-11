Parliament demands investigation after attack on MP’s house

Armed men attacked the house of the MP for Janzour district, Sarah Al-Suwaih, in Tripoli.

The House of Representatives demanded an investigation into the incident and called on the Attorney General to take action and bring those involved to justice.

In a statement on Monday, the Parliament said Al-Suwaih was targeted for her engagement in the democratic process and her political stances.

“This incident will not discourage the MPs from performing their duties towards their regions and constituents,” the HoR said.

Neighbours of the MP were left shaken after Unidentified armed men targeted Al-Suwaih’s house with hand grenades and RPGs, causing damage to her home.