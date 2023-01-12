Tripoli Court of Appeal leaves door open for GNU to challenge its verdict to suspend Libyan-Turkish agreement

Thursday , 12 January 2023
12/01/2023 The Libya ObserverMohammad Press Articles

The Tripoli Court of Appeal has left the door open to the Government of National Unity (GNU) to challenge the court’s verdict to suspend the implementation of the Libyan-Turkish agreement, a judicial source said in a statement.

The source did not give any details about on which the court based its decision, and the GNU has not yet issued any comment on the judicial ruling issued on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Tripoli Court of Appeal ruled to suspend the implementation of the agreement signed between Libya and Turkey on oil and gas exploration until the final verdict on this case is announced.

