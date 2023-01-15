Libyan 5+5 JMC reviews departure of mercenaries and prisoners’ exchange

Libyan (5+5) Joint Military Commission’s meetings started Sirte on Sunday with the participation of members of the JMC representing the western region and their counterparts representing Haftar’s forces.

The JMC two-day meetings, according to the Libyan News Agency, would deal with the results of the previous meetings regarding the ceasefire agreement, the provisions for the removal of mercenaries and foreign fighters, the file of the exchange of prisoners, as well as the file of international monitors, in addition to a number of other issues.

The work of the JMC is attended by the Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), Abdoulaye Bathily, and the Libyan and international ceasefire monitors.

UNSMIL confirmed earlier the arrival of the UN envoy to Libya, Bathily, to Sirte on Sunday morning to attend the meetings of the JMC.