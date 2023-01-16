Menfi meets Saleh and Haftar jointly in Egypt, press reports

The Chairman of Libya’s Presidential Council, Mohamed Menfi, met yesterday in Cairo with the General Commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Khalifa Haftar, and the Speaker of House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, Italian news agency Nova reports.

Citing Libyan T.V. channel Al Ahrar, Nova stated that the tripartite meeting covered discussions to ensure consensus on electoral legislation for holding presidential and parliamentary elections.

This would be the second between Menfi and Haftar in a week in the Egyptian capital.