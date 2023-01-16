No decrease in Libya’s gold reserves since 2011, says CBL

The Central Bank of Libya (CBL) announced Sunday that its reserves of gold are still the same without decrease since August 20, 2011, in response to the report of the World Gold Council on gold reserves in Libya.

CBL stated in a statement on its official Facebook page that it had carried out an international audit of gold reserves during the year 2022, and the results confirmed that the bank maintained the same reserves without any change since August 2011.

It is noteworthy that World Gold Council had reported that Libya’s gold reserves decreased to 116.64 tons in 2014 after they were 143.82 tons in 2011.

CBL called on all media outlets to investigate accuracy and credibility when publishing any data related to its competence and activity.