650,000 Libyan citizens sign a document calling to set date for elections

Representatives of civil activists handed the Presidential Council on Monday a document signed by 650,000 Libyan citizens calling for freezing the House of Representatives (HoR) and the High Council of State (HCS), and setting a date for holding elections.

This came after a protest by supporters of the electoral process in front of the headquarters of the Presidential Council in Tripoli.

This comes amid continued faltering efforts towards reaching the elections, and the failure of all attempts to urge the HoR and the HCS to agree on a constitutional basis that will lead the country to long-awaited elections.