HoR Speaker: Dispute with HCS is over whether or not dual nationals can run for presidential elections

House of Representatives’ (HoR) Speaker Aqila Saleh said that the dispute with the High Council of State (HCS) is centered on the issue of the candidacy of dual nationals presidential elections.

“Perhaps, if we were in a stable country, we might establish a rule that gives the right for one or three figures to run for election, but we are in a state of fragmentation, and we must look at the circumstances surrounding.” Saleh said in an HoR session on Tuesday in Benghazi.

Saleh called for allowing the candidacy of dual nationals, pointing to the possibility of adding an article that says: in the event of dual nationals succeeding in presidential elections, he/she would show documents of renouncing the other nationality.

He also called for leaving the choice to the people, and asked the opponents to accept the results in order to end the transitional periods, urging for the formation of three parliamentary committees: a political committee, an advisory committee to develop the constitutional basis, and an economic committee.

He gave the HCS 15 days to respond to the HoR regarding the file of the constitutional basis for the elections, urging the members of the HCS to assume their responsibility and thwart the “clear conspiracy”, and warning them of foreign interference and division.

The HoR voted in favor of forming temporary committees for a period of two weeks to deal with what it called the political impasse. The proposal to form these committees won the support of 17 members out of the 37 present, according to what was announced during the session by the First Deputy Speaker Fawzi Al-Nuwairi.