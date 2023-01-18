5+5 JMC rapporteur: News about efforts to unify military institution is untrue

The member and rapporteur of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC), Mustafa Yehya, said that the JMC is working on implementing the terms of the ceasefire signed in October 2020, adding that it does not include unifying the military institution or appointing and proposing names to occupy leadership positions in the military institution.

Yehya said in a press statement that the joint military force, which was formed by consensus, is concerned with working to consolidate the ceasefire by containing any breach, assisting the Security Arrangements Committee, and securing the work of local and international monitoring teams.

He stressed that the information about appointing military leaders or the committee taking steps towards unifying the military institution or securing oil fields and ports is baseless, saying it’s just rumors to confuse the work of the JMC, pointing out that the members are professional military leaders who know very well the limits of their duties and work with dedication to implement them.

The UN envoy to Libya, Abdoulaye Bathily, said a meeting would be held in upcoming weeks with neighboring countries to southern Libya to discuss ways to remove mercenaries, indicating that important decisions had been taken regarding the mercenaries’ file, specifically with Sudan, Chad and Niger.

Bathily added in a press conference following the meeting of the 5+5 JMC in Sirte that they sensed in the members’ determination and commitment to work towards peace and stability in Libya, saying that the work of the JMC confirmed that the armed forces in Libya are ready to support the political process.