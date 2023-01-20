EUBAM and Spain support Libyan police and army with training courses

Three specialized courses at the Specialized Training Institute of the General Directorate of Security Operations of Libya’s Ministry of Interior were concluded on Thursday provided by the European Union Border Assistance Mission in Libya (EUBAM) and the Spanish police.

▪️ The first course was in the field of “Detecting and searching for Explosives” lasting two weeks.

▪️ The second course was in the field of ‘‘Driving and Maintaining Armoured Vehicles’’, lasting for two weeks.

▪️ The third course in the field of ‘’Collection, Analysis and Exchange of Information’’, lasting for a week.

The courses were for the benefit of the components of the Ministry of Interior, which is supervised by the Specialized Training Institute in cooperation with the European Union Mission (EUBAM). EUBAM reports that some of the training is also for Libya’s Ministry of Defence.

Besides the Libyan side, the certificate awarding ceremony was attended by the Ambassador of Spain to Libya, Javier Garcia-Larrache, and the Spanish Security Delegate and members of the EUBAM delegation.

Libya’s Interior Ministry said the courses come within the framework of raising the competencies of the employees of the Ministry of Interior to perform the tasks entrusted to them professionally and professionally.