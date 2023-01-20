UN envoy: Upcoming meeting of southern Libya’s neighbors will discuss removal of mercenaries

The UN envoy to Libya, Abdoulaye Bathily, said a meeting would be held in upcoming weeks with neighboring countries to southern Libya to discuss ways to remove mercenaries, indicating that important decisions had been taken regarding the mercenaries’ file, specifically with Sudan, Chad and Niger.

Bathily added in a press conference following the meeting of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC) in Sirte that they sensed in the members’ determination and commitment to work towards peace and stability in Libya, saying that the work of the JMC confirmed that the armed forces in Libya are ready to support the political process.

He expressed the need for the international community to support the JMC for the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement, saying he met with international and local monitoring teams and discussed the possibility of completing their work from Sirte, voicing expectations for politicians’ commitment to what the JMC had achieved to get the country out of the current crisis.

Bathily attended on Sunday in Sirte the meeting of the JMC and announced the launching of joint work between the international ceasefire monitoring team and Libyan monitors in the city, commending the JMC’s plans to engage leaders of armed groups with UNSMIL’s facilitation in support of sustained peace and stability.

“Let’s not talk West or East, let’s talk Libya.” He said, as JMC members articulated the urgent necessity of unifying the military and security institutions in Libya, believing this will accelerate solutions to the political crisis.

Bathily stressed the importance of the security track in paving the way for a conducive political environment, and encouraged the JMC to move forward in implementing the ceasefire agreement, saying he had noticed that the JMC members speak with one voice, which he said was coming from their commitment toward their country.

He also attended the Monday JMC meeting in Sirte, which is the tenth meeting since resumption of work in April 2022.