After years of fighting alongside Haftar, Chadian armed faction withdraws from southern Libya

After years of fighting alongside Khalifa Haftar in southern Libya, an armed faction of the Chadian rebels, known as the Union of Forces for Democracy and Development , announced its readiness to depart from Libya.

The Chadian armed faction said in a televised statement that it would leave its positions in the Libyan south – Sabha – and return to Chad in response to the provisions of the Doha peace agreement between the Chadian government and the rebel factions that was signed in August 2022, given the fact that the rebel group is part of the Chadian national dialogue.

The Chadian rebel group said that they had informed Haftar of their decision to withdraw, and that a group led by General Mohamed Nouri had already started moving from the Libyan-Chadian border into Chad in implementation of the terms of the Doha agreement.

Thousands of Chadian rebel forces fought alongside Haftar’s forces as mercenaries in all the wars waged by the rebel military commander, whether in eastern or southern Libya, and even during his recent aggression against Tripoli in April 2019.

The UN envoy to Libya, Abdoulaye Bathily, announced last week that they would hold a conference in one of Libya’s neighboring countries to discuss the issue of withdrawing mercenaries who are fighting in Libya and who came from the countries of Libya’s southern border.

The parties to the conflict in Chad signed last August a peace agreement sponsored by Qatar in order to put an end to the war that has been going on for years. A delegation from the transitional government, representatives of 30 political and military opposition movements, and representatives of the African Union as well as international and regional organizations took part in the signing of the agreement. The Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Al-Mangoush also attended the signing ceremony in Doha.