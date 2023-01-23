Libyan parliament proposes forming new single government

Tuesday , 24 January 2023
23/01/2023 The Libya Update Press Articles

The Speaker of Libya’s House of Representatives said Sunday that they submitted a proposal to the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on forming a new, single government instead of opting for a dual government system.

“There is still an opportunity to form a new government. A proposal has been submitted to the UN mission on the mechanism for forming a new government,” the House of Representatives cited Aguila Saleh as saying on its official Facebook page.

Saleh stressed that elections that are planned to take place in the country should be held under the umbrella of a single government.

No statements have been issued so far by the Libyan High Council of State or the UN mission on Saleh’s remarks.

Last week, Saleh said the country’s stalled elections would be held before November after an agreement with the Tripoli-based high council.

