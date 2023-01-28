Tuesday , 31 January 2023
An overcrowded migrant boat, right, tries to escape from the Libyan Coast Guard in the Mediterranean Sea, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. A non-profit sea rescue group is denouncing the Libyan Coast Guard and the European Union after it witnessed and filmed the Libyan maritime authorities chasing a crowded migrant boat and shooting in its direction as it tried to stop it from crossing the Mediterranean Sea to Europe. The video was filmed Wednesday by members of Sea-Watch as they flew over the Central Mediterranean during an observation mission and caught the incident on camera from their plane. (Sea-Watch.org via AP)

NCHRL rejects EU, Italian policies toward Libya on migration issues

28/01/2023 The Libya Update Press Articles

National Commission for Human Rights in Libya (NCHRL), has rejected converting Libya into large detention center for migrants to protect Europe.

“We reject European and Italian policies towards Libya on migration issues,”NCHRL said in a statement.

“We reject continuing to work with memoranda of understanding on migration, signed between Italy, Malta and former Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) between 2017 and 2020,” the Commission pointed out.

“We reject any proposal, project, protocol, agreement, or political or legal memorandum through which migrants, refugees and asylum seekers are returned to or kept in Libya,” it added.

NCHRL said that EU countries should assume their moral, legal and humanitarian responsibilities towards migrants and vulnerable refugees by working to stop their forced return to the Libyan coast.

African migrants and refugees returning to Libya from Europe are exposed to severe crimes and violations in the shelters and detention centers controlled by armed groups, it stated.

It has become more urgent than ever, to stop forced return of migrants & refugees to Libya & to put mechanism to ensure protection of those present on its soil, according to NCHRL.

