UN FFM: Families of victims in Libya have waited far too long for justice

The UN Fact-finding Mission (FFM) has released a statement following its recent visit to Tripoli urging the Libyan authorities to take action to provide justice and redress to the vast number of victims suffering from longstanding violations of human rights and international humanitarian law.

The mission, established in June 2020, is investigating alleged violations committed in Libya since 2016.

“Victims and their families are impatient for authorities to provide timely information on investigations and ensure perpetrators are held accountable,” a readout by the FFM on Sunday said.

Chair of the FFM, Mohammad Auajjar, said the families of these victims had waited far too long for justice.

The mission said its experts met during the 23 to 26 January visit to Tripoli with victims and victim’s representatives who provided testimony related to extrajudicial killings, torture, arbitrary detention, enforced disappearances, human trafficking, internal displacement, the existence of mass graves, and morgues containing corpses that families do not have access to.

According to the Human Rights Council, the FFM will submit its final report to the Council next March.

The mission renewed its call on individuals, groups, and organizations to provide new or supplementary information and documentation relevant to its mandate in relation to all acts of violence in Libya.