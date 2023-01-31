331 migrants intercepted and returned to Libya, says IOM

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said on Monday that 331 migrants were rescued and returned to Libya in the past week.

“In the period of Jan. 22-28, 2023, 331 migrants were intercepted and returned to Libya,” IOM said in a statement.

The rescued migrants included 20 women and 35 children, it added.

So far this year, a total of 1,103 migrants were rescued and returned to Libya, while 17 died and 18 others went missing off the Libyan coast, IOM revealed.

In 2022, a total of 24,684 migrants were rescued and returned to Libya, the IOM revealed, adding 529 migrants died and 848 others went missing off the Libyan coast on the Central Mediterranean route.