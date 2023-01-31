Libya, Ukraine hold talks on bilateral military cooperation

Libya’s Tripoli-based government has held talks with Ukraine to discuss the possibility of military cooperation between the two sides, particularly on safeguarding maritime and air borders, Anadolu News Agency reports.

This came in a meeting held late Monday in Tripoli between the head of the Defence Minister’s office, Jibril Al-Shtiwi, and the Ukrainian military attaché in Tripoli, Andriy Payok.

Al-Shtiwi underlined the importance of rebuilding bridges of military cooperation between Libya and Ukraine, the Libyan Defence Ministry said in a statement.

He said that some equipment of the Libyan coast guard and air forces can be maintained in Ukraine.

The Tripoli-based government of Prime Minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, has offered diplomatic support to Ukraine on several occasions since the start of the Russian war last year, including voting for suspending Russia’s membership in the UN Council of Human Rights.