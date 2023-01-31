Libya’s HCS approves mechanism to select sovereign positions’ incumbents

The High Council of State (HCS) approved on Tuesday the proposed mechanism for selecting certain incumbents of sovereign state positions, and permitted the start of publishing the presentations of the candidates.

This came during the HCS session chaired by its Head Khalid Al-Mishri in Tripoli, where the HCS said that it had finished sorting the files of the candidates for the positions of “Head of the Audit Bureau, Head of the High National Elections Commission, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Libya, Deputy Head of the Administrative Control Authority, and Deputy Head of the National Anti-Corruption Authority.

The HCS also indicated that the presentations of the candidates started to be published on its official Facebook page.