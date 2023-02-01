Al-Haddad discusses maritime and air cooperation with Italy

The Chief of the General Staff of the Libyan Army, Mohammed Al-Haddad, has discussed with Italian military officials joint cooperation in the maritime and air sectors and various fields of training.

This came during his meeting with the Chief of Staff of the Italian joint forces, the head of the Italian Operations Support Department, the commander of the Italian support mission in Libya and members of the delegation accompanying him, according to the official page of the Chief of Staff.

For his part, Al-Haddad stressed the importance of cooperation and joint coordination between the two countries.