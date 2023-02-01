US expresses its dissatisfaction with Egyptian attitudes towards Libyan issues

American diplomatic sources in Cairo revealed the details of the two-day visit of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, during which he met his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Al-Araby newspaper said.

According to the same sources, Blinken’s talks with the Egyptian officials were marred by some tension due to the US administration’s dissatisfaction with the Egyptian attitudes towards the Libyan crisis.

The newspaper stated that the meeting stressed the importance of supporting the US vision towards reaching the elections in Libya, not forming a new transitional government, in light of Cairo’s refusal to deal with the Government of National Unity.