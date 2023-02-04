Italy will give Libya five boats to control the migrants

The minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation of the government of national unity, Najla el Mangoush, is in Venice, Italy ahead of the delivery of a newly manufactured class 300 patrol boat scheduled for Monday, Italian New Agency Nova reported.

At the end of the ceremony, which will be held on 6 Feb in Adria, in the province of Rovigo, at the Vittoria shipyard, a joint press conference will be held by italys fm Antonio Tajani, minister Mangoush and the European commissioner for enlargement and neighbourhood policy Oliver Varhelyi, as reported in a joint information note from the ministries of foreign affairs and the inferior.

According to what was learned by “Agenzia Nova”, these are in particular two “Corrubia” class patrol boats (similar to those already supplied by the Libyan Coast Guard) and three newly manufactured “class 300” patrol boats.

The class 300 patrol boats are specialised for sea rescue activities (Search and Rescue, Sar); it is a type of vessel already in use by the Italian Coast Guard.