Bathily: MPs stipulated unification of Libya’s institutions to get out of political stalemate

The UN envoy to Libya, Abdoulaye Bathily, said, on Saturday, that Libyan MPs have called for the unification of institutions as a precondition for ending the political stalemate in the country.

This came during a meeting that brought Bathily together with a number of members of the House of Representatives, in the capital, Tripoli.

After the meeting, Bathily said through a series of tweets on his Twitter account: “My meeting with members of HoR from the south, east and west came within the framework of my ongoing consultations with Libyan political actors.”

“A number of representatives informed me of their views on advancing the political process.” He added. Bathily also noted that many MPs expressed deep concern over the continuing political stalemate and its repercussions on the security, stability and unity of Libya.

He further said; “They also expressed their desire to unify Libyan institutions as a precondition for exiting the political stalemate.”

However, Bathily stressed the need for all leaders to meet the aspirations of the 2.8 million Libyans who registered to vote, and for the HoR and the High Council of State to engage positively and constructively to reach a constitutional framework for elections in Libya, as soon as possible, as he put it.