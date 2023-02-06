High Council of State selects candidates for sovereign positions

The High Council of the State (HCS) selected candidates for the state sovereign positions on Monday, in a session aimed at choosing five incumbents for state sovereign vacancies. This happened after the HCS approved last week the proposed mechanism for selecting incumbents of sovereign positions.

The HCS approved seven candidates for the position of Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Libya, the Head of the High National Elections Commission, the Head of the Audit Bureau, and the Deputy Head of the Administrative Control Authority. It also approved – exceptionally – eight candidates for the position of the Deputy Head of the National Anti-Corruption Authority after two candidates got the same number of votes.

The HCS and the House of Representatives (HoR) agreed in Morocco’s Bouznika in 2020 to form a “13+13” committee that would take steps regarding the incumbents of sovereign positions, outlining that “Tripoli region” should assume the positions of the High National Elections Commission, the Attorney General, and the Audit Bureau, while the “Cyrenaica region” should assume the positions of the Central Bank of Libya and the Administrative Control Authority, while the “Fezzan region” gets the Supreme Court and the Anti-Corruption Commission.

According to the Bouznika agreement, which regulates the relationship between the two chambers regarding sovereign positions, the candidates will be referred to the HoR to choose three out of seven sent by the HCS, and then, they are referred again to the HCS to select one candidate out of three.