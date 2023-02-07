Haddad discusses with British Defense Ministry cooperation in military training and consultancy

The Chief of the General Staff of the Interim Government of National Unity forces, Lieutenant General Muhammad Al-Haddad, discussed with the Commander of the UK’s Standing Joint Force Headquarters Major General Jim Morris, “joint cooperation and means of support in the fields of training and military and security consultations between the two countries.”

This came during a meeting on Monday in the presence of the commander of the Supreme War College and the director of the Planning and Follow-up Department from the Libyan side, according to a statement by the Chief of Staff on its Facebook page.

The meeting reviewed the relations between the two countries, where Morris affirmed his country’s readiness to provide military support in various fields, and that work is underway to coordinate various training programs.

Morris also met with the Director of the Office of the Libyan Minister of Defense, accompanied by the Director of the Office of International Cooperation and the Advisor to the Minister of Defense for Foreign Affairs.

The meeting dealt with a number of military cooperation files, including training plans and ways to support the Anti-Terrorism Force, the Coast Guard, and the Libyan Navy, the statement explained.