UN Envoy asked Haftar to continue his support for 5+5 Military Committee

The United Nations envoy to Libya, Abdoulaye Bathily, confirmed that he had asked the Commander of the Libyan National Army, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, to continue his support for the 5+5 Joint Military Committee.

“Today in Benghazi, I met with the General Commander of the Libyan National Army, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, to discuss the political, security and social situation in Libya.” Bathily tweeted yesterday.

“We agreed that it is imperative that all parties engage constructively and without delay to establish a constitutional framework to facilitate free, fair and transparent elections in 2023.”

“I requested his continued support for the JMC 5+5 and commended his commitment to back the implementation of the action plan for the withdrawal of foreign fighters, foreign forces and mercenaries. This will contribute to sustainable peace and stability in Libya.” The Senegalese politician said.

“We agreed that it is critical to unify state institutions, including the military, and ensure national resources are managed transparently for the benefit of all people in Libya.” he concluded.