UN envoy chairs Libyan 5+5 JMC meeting in Cairo

The Libyan 5+5 Joint Military Committee (JMC) held a meeting in Cairo headed by the UN envoy to Libya, Abdoulaye Bathily and discussed the continuation of the ceasefire and the expulsion of mercenaries from Libya. The meeting was attended by representatives of Sudan, Niger and Chad, as well as members of the National Committee for Libyan affairs.

At the meeting, Bathily said the 5+5 JMC achieved a positive development, saying he would later visit Sudan, Niger and Chad to make swift coordination for the exit of foreign mercenaries from Libya.

He indicated that he held fruitful meetings with ambassadors in Sudan, Chad and Niger, who expressed their willingness to support the efforts of the UN mission in Libya to work on the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement, which is closely related to political development, adding that discussions will be taking place over two days, and special committees will be formed regarding the withdrawal of foreign mercenaries and fighters.