Al-Sayeh: We need 6,000 observers.. One-third of the required number is available

“The High National Elections Commission needs an observer for each polling center, i.e. six thousand observers, but the current availability does not exceed two thousand observers, i.e. a third of the number required to monitor the elections, and we need to double it at least.”, said Imad al-Sayeh, head of HNEC.

“Most candidates cannot provide a sufficient number of agents within their constituencies,” al-Sayeh said in a speech at the symposium of the Ministerial Committee for Support and Implementation of Elections of the Interim Government of National Unity, under the title “Election Monitoring Experiences and Lessons Learned.”

Al-Sayeh called on the Tripoli government to provide financial and logistical support to civil society organizations concerned with monitoring the elections.