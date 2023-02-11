Monday , 13 February 2023
A picture taken on February 15, 2015 shows Libyan police vehicles outside the Italian Embassy in Tripoli. Italy said it was pulling out staff from its embassy in Libya and suspending operations there because of mounting insecurity in the troubled country. AFP PHOTO / MAHMUD TURKIA (Photo credit should read MAHMUD TURKIA/AFP/Getty Images)

Ministry of Interior: Two security personnel wounded in an armed attack

11/02/2023 The Libya ObserverMohammed Ahmed Press Articles

Ministry of Interior of the Government of National Unity has announced that two members of the Law Enforcement Department of the General Directorate of Security Operations were wounded in an armed attack.

The ministry explained that an outlaw group attacked the two members while they were working in maintaining security in Tajoura, which resulted in their serious injuries, according to a statement on its Facebook account, Friday.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office initiated an investigation into the incident in order to identify those involved in the attack, and take deterrent measures against them, according to the statement.

Security ForcesSecurity Situation
Armed Non-state ActorsCore Security & Justice ProvidersMinistry of Interior
Tripoli

