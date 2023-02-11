Ministry of Interior: Two security personnel wounded in an armed attack

Ministry of Interior of the Government of National Unity has announced that two members of the Law Enforcement Department of the General Directorate of Security Operations were wounded in an armed attack.

The ministry explained that an outlaw group attacked the two members while they were working in maintaining security in Tajoura, which resulted in their serious injuries, according to a statement on its Facebook account, Friday.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office initiated an investigation into the incident in order to identify those involved in the attack, and take deterrent measures against them, according to the statement.