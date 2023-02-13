400 migrants intercepted and returned to Libya between 5-11 Feb, says IOM

Tuesday , 14 February 2023
13/02/2023 The Libya Update Press Articles

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Monday that 400 migrants were intercepted and returned to Libya in the past week.

“In the period of 5 – 11 Feb 2023, 400 migrants were intercepted and returned to Libya,” IOM said in a statement.

So far this year, a total of 1,965 migrants were intercepted and returned to Libya, while 34 died and 32 others went missing off the Libyan coast, IOM revealed.

In 2022, a total of 24,684 migrants were rescued and returned to Libya,IOM pointed out, adding that 529 migrants died and 848 others went missing off the Libyan coast on the Central Mediterranean route.

