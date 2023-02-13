Tuesday , 14 February 2023
Policeman killed, 3 injured during security operation in Tobruk

13/02/2023 The Libya ObserverMohammad Press Articles

The Criminal Investigation Agency has announced the death of one of its members and the injury of three others during an extensive security operation in Tobruk, which resulted in the seizure of 380 kilograms of hashish, more than a million tablets of Tramadol, and cigarettes that were smuggled into the Libyan state.

Garnada Investigation and Arrest Office achieved a new level in the file of combating drugs and smugglers, as part of an expanded security plan that the agency had previously drawn up at the level of its branches and offices across the country, the agency said on its Facebook page.

Security ForcesSecurity Situation
Criminal GroupsPolice
Butnan

