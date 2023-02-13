Policeman killed, 3 injured during security operation in Tobruk

The Criminal Investigation Agency has announced the death of one of its members and the injury of three others during an extensive security operation in Tobruk, which resulted in the seizure of 380 kilograms of hashish, more than a million tablets of Tramadol, and cigarettes that were smuggled into the Libyan state.

Garnada Investigation and Arrest Office achieved a new level in the file of combating drugs and smugglers, as part of an expanded security plan that the agency had previously drawn up at the level of its branches and offices across the country, the agency said on its Facebook page.