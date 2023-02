IOM: More than 1,965 migrants returned to Libya since the beginning of 2023

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has stated that in the period of Feb 5 to 11, 400 migrants were intercepted and returned to Libya.

SO far in 2023, 1,965 migrants were intercepted and returned to Libya, 32 migrants were missing at sea, in addition to 34 deaths, IOM added.