UN, Italy agree to extend partnership to support holding elections in Libya

Italian ambassador to Libya, Giuseppe Buccino, and Resident Representative of the UN Development Program (UNDP) in Libya, Marc-André Franche, agreed on Wednesday in Tripoli to extend partnership to support free and fair elections as the only path forward to resolve the political stalemate, according UNDP in Libya.
Italy reaffirmed its commitment to support the Libyan High National Elections Commission (HNEC) preparedness to hold free and fair elections, UNDP tweeted.

