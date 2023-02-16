Dbeibah, Bin Zayed stress need for international support for holding elections in Libya

The President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohamed bin Zayed has stressed to Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah the need for international support to hold elections in Libya, and to increase prospects for cooperation in the fields of renewable energy, gas and investment between the two countries.

Bin Zayed met with Dbeibah on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. Dbeibah was accompanied by the Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Adel Jumua, and the Prime Minister’s Advisor for National Security, Ibrahim Dbeibah.

The media office of the Prime Minister said Dbeibah had explained to bin Zayed the efforts of the Government of National Unity (GNU) to support the electoral process, which should be as per fair constitutional basis and electoral laws.

Dbeibah also stressed the need to boost economic cooperation with the UAE in the various economic and investment fields, referring to his agreement with bin Zayed to operate flights between the two countries, granting visas for citizens and resuming the work of the UAE embassy from inside Tripoli.

The official Emirates News Agency said that bin Zayed had discussed with Dbeibah bilateral relations, aspects of cooperation and joint action, in addition to the importance of supporting all efforts and initiatives that preserve Libya’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, ensuring the path of development and prosperity in Libya, and fulfilling the aspirations of the Libyan people.

The news agency indicated that the meeting was attended by the Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Office, Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Secretary General of the Supreme National Security Council Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei.