Friday , 17 February 2023
Home / Normal / Italy: Measures to fine and impound charity rescue ships will cost lives at sea
An overcrowded migrant boat, right, tries to escape from the Libyan Coast Guard in the Mediterranean Sea, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. A non-profit sea rescue group is denouncing the Libyan Coast Guard and the European Union after it witnessed and filmed the Libyan maritime authorities chasing a crowded migrant boat and shooting in its direction as it tried to stop it from crossing the Mediterranean Sea to Europe. The video was filmed Wednesday by members of Sea-Watch as they flew over the Central Mediterranean during an observation mission and caught the incident on camera from their plane. (Sea-Watch.org via AP)

Italy: Measures to fine and impound charity rescue ships will cost lives at sea

17/02/2023 Amnesty International Press Articles

Reacting to a vote in the Italian parliament approving a new, stricter set of requirements for charities that rescue migrants at sea, accompanied by the prospect of fines and the impoundment of their ships, Amnesty International’s Migration Researcher, Matteo de Bellis, said:

“These measures are clearly designed to hinder NGOs undertaking life-saving search and rescue missions in the central Mediterranean. This is part of an effort to ensure that as many people as possible are instead intercepted by Libyan coastguards and returned to Libya where they face arbitrary detention and torture.

“This new legislation – in combination with the ‘distant ports’ practice, requiring NGO ships to disembark rescued people in ports a long way from where rescues are typically carried out – risks resulting in more deaths at sea. It will inevitably lead to increased suffering for shipwreck survivors, and in further criminalization of the legitimate work of human rights defenders.”

Background

On 15 February 2023, the Italian Chamber of Deputies approved legislation transposing Decree-Law N.1 of 2 January 2023, previously adopted by the Italian government, into ordinary legislation. The legislation will now move to the Senate, which is expected to vote by 2 March 2023.

A number of organizations, including the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe, Dunja Mijatović, and the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights defenders, Mary Lawlor, have criticized the new legislation and the “distant ports” practice, which could be at variance with Italy’s obligations under international law and risk depriving people in distress at sea of life-saving assistance from rescue NGOs.

Amnesty International’s analysis of the two measures is available here: https://www.amnesty.org/en/documents/eur30/6407/2023/en/

Amnesty International’s recommendations on how to approach the situation of refugees and migrants in the central Mediterranean is available here: https://www.amnesty.org/en/documents/eur01/4289/2021/en/

Humanitarian IssuesInternational Relations and CooperationTrafficking and Migration
Civil SocietyStates
All

Check Also

Stability at what cost? Smuggling-driven development in the Libyan city of Kufra

The case of Kufra raises difficult questions for policymakers over what interventions to support in …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved