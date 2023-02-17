The case of Kufra raises difficult questions for policymakers over what interventions to support in places that have come to thrive on illicit cross-border trade.
This is only an excerpt. You can read the full article on Chatham House
The case of Kufra raises difficult questions for policymakers over what interventions to support in places that have come to thrive on illicit cross-border trade.
This is only an excerpt. You can read the full article on Chatham House
Reacting to a vote in the Italian parliament approving a new, stricter set of requirements …