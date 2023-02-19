Al-Mishri explains gist of dispute with HoR Speaker, criticizes PM Dbeibah

The Head of the High Council of State (HCS), Khalid Al-Mishri, said that there are still unresolved differences with the House of Representatives (HoR) regarding the constitutional document, adding in an interview with Al-Sharq TV that the issue of the candidacy of military personnel and dual nationals for the presidential elections is the essential point of disagreement.

Al-Mishri indicated that the Libyan laws prevent the candidacy of anyone holding an important position in the state, whether military or otherwise, unless they resigned between 4 and 6 months before running for elections, expressing rejection to the candidacy of dual nationals “in line with Libyan laws,” and indicating that the HoR supported opening the door to such a candidacy without restriction.

He also criticized Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, saying that he was a major reason for the failure of elections, ruling out that Dbeibah wanted to hold the vote in the first place.

Referring to Cairo’s recent decision to unilaterally announce the demarcation of the border with Libya, Al-Mishri emphasized that the foundations for demarcating the border with Egypt should be studied and monitored by the Libyan state, adding that the unilateral demarcation of the border is an incorrect decision.

Commemorating the 12th anniversary of 17 February revolution on Friday, Al-Mishri vowed to hold elections in Libya this year – “no later than next November.”