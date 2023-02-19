Constitutional document should be upheld in a popular referendum, Aqila Saleh says

The Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR), Aqila Saleh, has refused that the electoral process be managed by the Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, stressing that the elections are the only solution to end the crises in Libya.

Saleh said in an interview with Al Sharq TV, on Saturday, that the constitutional document for organizing the elections process must be subject to a popular referendum before it is approved.

Saleh pointed out that the personal conflict of interests and external interference led to the continuation of the transitional stages in the country and the disruption of the elections.

Aqila Saleh added that the HoR is the only legislative authority in the country that has the right to take decisions, and that the High Council of State has an advisory mission only.