Former UN envoy Williams: “Egypt-Turkey consensus needed to resolve Libya crisis”

Libyan leaders and foreign parties, especially Egypt and Turkey, must understand that the solution of the Libyan crisis is in their hands, said the former United Nations envoy to Libya, Stephanie Williams.

The US diplomat added, during the first session of the Libyan-American Council conference held on Thursday, that “external interference is one of the characteristics of the Libyan crisis and has become part of it: some have taken advantage of the division in Libya.”

“The leaders Libyans must acknowledge their responsibilities in the superficial conflicts between them,”she said, pointing out to “the need to put pressure on all parties to hold a meeting of heads of state and government to resolve the crisis.”