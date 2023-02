Security forces in the eastern city of Benghazi have launched a widespread campaign to confiscate unlicensed weapons, according to a statement by Libya’s Internal Security Agency on Sunday.

After the fall of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, arms flows in the country rose significantly. Since 2011, looting of weapons stockpiles led to a spread of arms within the country, particularly Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) proliferated to West African conflict zones and terrorist groups.