UNSMIL and Economic Working Group discuss advancing CBL reforms

SRSG / UNSMIL head Abdoulaye Bathily co-chaired the Libya Economic Working Group (EWG) alongside Egypt, the EU and USA yesterday.

He reported that the importance of having transparent and accountable public finances and the progress made toward the reunification and reform of the Central Bank of Libya (CBL) were discussed. Adding that the Libyan people must be able to trust their leaders to manage the country’s wealth appropriately.

As next steps, Bathily said he had agreed with his co-chairs that the EWG should focus on supporting the Libyan initiative to improve revenue management and oversight and advocating for specific ways to advance the CBL reforms.