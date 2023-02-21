Libyan and Italian interior ministers launch work of joint task force on immigration

Wednesday , 22 February 2023
21/02/2023 The Libya Update Press Articles

Emad Trabelsi, Interior Minister of Libya’s Government of National Unity, and his Italian counterpart Matteo Piantedosi launched in Rome today the work of joint task force between the two countries to coordinate on security and immigration, according to a statement by the Italian interior ministry.

In a brief statement via Twitter, the Italian ministry described the task force as “an operational tool for sharing common actions”.

During the meeting, Trabelsi stated that his ministry “embarked on the implementation of a four-pronged action plan, including the protection of desert borders and cities, and tackling immigration, in order to combat smuggling, drugs, transnational crime, and terrorism,” according to a statement by the Libyan ministry.

