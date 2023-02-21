US Secretary of State: Elections must be speeded up in Libya to form an elected government

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said in a joint press conference on Tuesday with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, that it is important to hold elections in Libya as soon as possible to form a legitimate government elected by the Libyan people.

At a press conference in Athens, Blinken pointed out that the UN envoy, Abdoulaye Bathily, is working to hold elections in Libya by bringing together the active parties to reach an agreement to advance the political process. He reaffirmed Washington’s support, in cooperation with its international and regional partners, to make progress in Libya.

For his part, the Greek Foreign Minister said that the Maritime Memorandum of Understanding signed between Turkey and Libya has no value in the Mediterranean.

‘Greek foreign policy is based on the full application of the rules of international law and the Law of the Sea, and on respect for the principles of the United Nations Charter’ he noted.