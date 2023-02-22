At least 12 dead, dozens missing after Sudanese migrant boat sink off Libyan coast

About 12 Sudanese are believed to be dead while dozens are missing when their overloaded boat sank in the Mediterranean off the Libyan coast, the Sudan Tribune reported on Monday.

Citing a Sudanese aid worker, the Sudan Tribune stated that 95 Sudanese migrants and 10 others from African countries used a rubber boat last Tuesday at dawn in the Al-Alous neighbourhood of Khoms seeking to cross the sea to Europe.

Malik Aldigawi, an official of the Voluntary Humanitarian Return programme from Libya, said that rescue teams recovered 11 bodies and some survivors were transferred to Al-Zawiya Hospital, while dozens of immigrants are still missing.

He added some survivors were arrested and transferred to a centre for illegal migrants in Khoms, about 150 kilometres east of the capital, Tripoli.

A survivor died of hypothermia after their transfer to the refugee centre, the Sudanese humanitarian worker disclosed.

He pointed out that seven boats loaded with illegal migrants attempted to cross to Europe from Libya during the winter session.