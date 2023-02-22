Internal Security continues its campaign to seize unlicensed weapons in Benghazi

Thursday , 23 February 2023
22/02/2023 The Libya Update Press Articles

The Libyan Internal Security Agency confirmed the continuation of its campaign to detect and seize unlicensed weapons, which it started a few days ago in Benghazi.

“Gun control is the guarantee of the people’s security,” said the Agency’s Media Office.

“The plan drawn up by the Chief of the Agency is still being implemented by our brave soldiers, amid great joy by the people,” it added.

“The Internal Security Agency detects unlicensed weapons in the city, and will not stop until it achieves this popular demand that everyone has long been waiting for,” it pointed out.

