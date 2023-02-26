Saleh affirms “Libya’s solidarity with Syria” after meeting President Assad

Monday , 27 February 2023
26/02/2023 The Libya Update Press Articles

Aguila Saleh, the Speaker of Libya’s House of Representatives, affirmed his country’s “solidarity with Syria” after meeting Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus today.

Saleh visited the Syrian capital alongside from the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union.

According to a statement by the House’s media office, Saleh confirmed that the Arab position is “supportive of Syria’s return to its relations with Arab neighbors” and that Syria should “play its role at all levels in the regional and international arena.”

