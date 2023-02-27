Al-Mishri criticizes HoR Speaker for visiting Bashar Al-Assad

The Head of the Libyan High Council of State, (HCS), Khalid Al-Mishri, criticized the visit of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, (HoR) , Aqila Saleh, to Syria and his meeting with the Syrian President, Bashar Al-Assad, adding in an interview with Al Jazeera Mubasher TV that “no man who has honor or dignity can deal with Al-Assad, who surpassed all previous dictatorships,” describing him as a “criminal and butcher who killed the Syrian people with barrel bombs.”

“According to my opinion and the opinion of the majority of the Libyan people and the HCS, Al-Assad’s regime is criminal, and God knows that we are with our Syrian brothers. We were never OK with what this criminal did to our Syrian brothers.” Al-Mishri said.

Regarding Saleh’s statements in which he said, “Libyans are proud of Bashar al-Assad as President of Syria, and they support him and agree with him,” Al-Mashri said, “Saleh spoke his opinion only, and he does not represent Libyans with his visit. 10 or 11 years after the Syrian revolution and the Syrian people’s suffering, who is the person who would thank Bashar Al-Assad or say a good word about him!”

He added that “some of the Syrian brothers in the liberated areas used to say that they had experience in excavating what was under the rubble after the earthquake because they were exposed to explosive barrels and extracted the injured from under the destruction, and Bashar Al-Assad did what Hitler and Mussolini did.”

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aqila Saleh, met Al-Assad after his arrival in Damascus accompanied by a number of heads of parliaments and delegations to participate in the Arab Parliamentary Union conference, and they all confirmed their support for Al-Assad.