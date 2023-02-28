Egypt offers military training to Libyan armed forces

Tuesday , 28 February 2023
28/02/2023 Libyan Express Press Articles

In agreement with the United States, Egyptian-European sources told Al-Arabiya TV that the Libyan army would be trained and completely restructured under an Egyptian-European proposal.

Unnamed sources claim the proposal includes training Libyan forces abroad, providing terrorism training and guerilla warfare training, as well as sending military advisers to train Libya’s army and security services.

According to the same sources, this proposal will be in several stages, as Egypt proposed implementing the first stage within two months, provided that the final decision will be made by the Libya Contact Group within a few weeks.

