Fresh clashes in Zawiya kills two people injures another

Two people were killed and another injured when two armed factions exchanged fire in the Mutrad area, west of Al-Zawiya, on Monday.

A spokesman for the Ambulance and Emergency Service, Osama Ali, said these figures are an initial outcome subject to change.

The wounded victim was hit by a stray bullet while passing near the clash zone, Ali explained.

Since Monday evening, the Motard district has seen clashes between two armed groups who exchanged fire with light and medium weapons. No party revealed its identity or affiliation.

The Red Crescent branch of Zawiya urged the relevant authorities to open a safe passage for the families caught up in the conflict area.